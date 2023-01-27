Lincoln National Corp Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

