Lincoln National Corp Has $443,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.69.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

