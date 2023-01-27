Lincoln National Corp Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

