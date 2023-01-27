Lincoln National Corp Has $523,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $384.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.03. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

