Lincoln National Corp Has $553,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 16.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in KLA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

