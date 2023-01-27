Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

