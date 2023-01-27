Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.