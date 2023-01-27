Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

