Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $5,076,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

