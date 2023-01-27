Lincoln National Corp Sells 453 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $97.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.