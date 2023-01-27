Lincoln National Corp Sells 987 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.64 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

