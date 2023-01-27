Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

