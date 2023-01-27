Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.