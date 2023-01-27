Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,297,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

