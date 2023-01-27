Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $30,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,986,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $200.63 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.16.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

