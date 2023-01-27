Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

