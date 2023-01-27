Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.97 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

