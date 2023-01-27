Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VSH opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

