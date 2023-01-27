Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.84. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $81.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

