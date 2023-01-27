Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

