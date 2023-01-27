Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

WDFC opened at $172.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 72.49%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Recommended Stories

