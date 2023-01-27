Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 93,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $979.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $73.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

