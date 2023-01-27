Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 251,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,031,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

