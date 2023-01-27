Marcus Schulz Sells 1,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $75,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $5,660.52.

On Thursday, November 10th, Marcus Schulz sold 40 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $926.40.

On Friday, October 28th, Marcus Schulz sold 400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $8,704.00.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

