Mark T. Reitzes Purchases 2,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

