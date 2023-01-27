Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Markel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,405.35 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

