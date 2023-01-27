MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.55. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

