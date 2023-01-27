MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Trading Up 5.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $348.48 and last traded at $347.28. Approximately 172,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 321,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.55.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

