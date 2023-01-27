Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.00. Marten Transport shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 23,508 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

