Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.00. Marten Transport shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 23,508 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.