Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

MTCH stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. Match Group has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

