Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Medpace worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medpace by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Medpace by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $227.74 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.