Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

MTH opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

