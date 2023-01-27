MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $4,586,562 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

