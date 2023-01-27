Michael Rosehill Purchases 50,000 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($56,951.84).

Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.12) on Friday. Everyman Media Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,016.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everyman Media Group from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

