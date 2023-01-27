Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

