Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 10,428,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 31,088,266 shares.The stock last traded at $232.11 and had previously closed at $242.04.

The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.47.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.