MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.37

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 210144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $389.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MINISO Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.