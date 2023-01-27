Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

