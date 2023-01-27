MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB opened at $208.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.