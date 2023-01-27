MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $208.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

