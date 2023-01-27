Morgan Stanley Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.87.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 85,149 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

