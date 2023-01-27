Morgan Stanley Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.27.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.