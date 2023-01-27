Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $69.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

