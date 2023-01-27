Morgan Stanley Cuts Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target to $2.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Invivyd Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.