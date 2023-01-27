Morgan Stanley Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $5.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 120.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.