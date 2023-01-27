Morgan Stanley Trims Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Target Price to $20.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

