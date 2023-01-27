Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.63.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.