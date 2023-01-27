MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €244.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MTX opened at €229.40 ($249.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.79. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($240.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

