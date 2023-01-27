Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 619 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $683.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.29 and its 200 day moving average is $529.98. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.4905 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

