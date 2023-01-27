Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $52.58 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $177.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

