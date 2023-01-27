N-able (NYSE:NABL) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NABL stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19 and a beta of 0.51.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). N-able had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of N-able by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 36.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

